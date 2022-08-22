Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. 175,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

