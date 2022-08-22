Bank of America Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $70.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE NEP opened at $84.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

