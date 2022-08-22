Bard Associates Inc. Buys 2,390 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Saratoga Investment worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,451. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.95%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAR shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

