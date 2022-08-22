Bard Associates Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 276.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 185,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 136,538 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.24. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,989. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

