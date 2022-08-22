Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 2,381 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,258,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 183.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,944. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,538 shares of company stock worth $178,365 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.