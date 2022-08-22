Bard Associates Inc. Raises Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.77% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,897. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $537.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

