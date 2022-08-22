Bard Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Rimini Street worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 455,442 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,076. The company has a market cap of $476.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $814,864.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333. 44.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

