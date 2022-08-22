Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.71% of Atomera worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Atomera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atomera Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,034. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Atomera Profile

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

