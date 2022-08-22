Bard Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises about 1.9% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

