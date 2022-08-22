Barrington Research Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $40.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barrington Research to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,159. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $930.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

