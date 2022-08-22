Barrington Research Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $40.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barrington Research to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,159. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $930.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.