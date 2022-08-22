Berenberg Bank Raises SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Price Target to €56.00

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SMA Solar Technology from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.