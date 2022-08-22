Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,883. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.31.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

