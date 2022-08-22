Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.

Bill.com stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

