Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $21,378.51 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $21,378.51 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $408.95 billion and $31.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00580863 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00258159 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020521 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003010 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,129,075 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
