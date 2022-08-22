BitNautic Token (BTNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,552.00

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $4,552.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

