Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 37,800 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 378.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.