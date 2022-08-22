Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

