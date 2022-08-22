Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $7,563,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

