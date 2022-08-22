Black Swift Group LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

