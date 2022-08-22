Black Swift Group LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

TSN opened at $81.75 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

