Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 49,380 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 114,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,091,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,042,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 245,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

