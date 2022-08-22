Black Swift Group LLC Sells 43,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $69.15 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

