Black Swift Group LLC Sells 462 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.