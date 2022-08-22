Black Swift Group LLC Takes $902,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $529.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.76 and its 200-day moving average is $574.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

