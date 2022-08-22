Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

