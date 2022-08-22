Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $15.59.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
