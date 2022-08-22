BLink Reaches Market Cap of $357,950.86 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. BLink has a total market capitalization of $357,950.86 and $33.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003692 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00081288 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

