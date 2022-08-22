Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.79 million and $965.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,980,068 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.