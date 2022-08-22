Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1,133.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.52. 207,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.