Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.26. 16,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,017. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $167.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

