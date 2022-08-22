Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,246,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.93 on Monday, hitting $176.84. The company had a trading volume of 88,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

