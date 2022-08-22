Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,487,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 272,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after buying an additional 200,319 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

