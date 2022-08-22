Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $53.44 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $580.32. 13,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.68 and a 200-day moving average of $558.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

