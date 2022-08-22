Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 14,991 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $55,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.05. 12,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,218. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average of $234.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

