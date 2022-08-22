Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 34,191 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,191 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $220,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 98,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

