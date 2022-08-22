Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 477,093 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,093 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.55. 156,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,424,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

