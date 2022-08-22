BNP Paribas (BNP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($69.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €74.00 ($75.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/1/2022 –

8/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($63.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($73.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/29/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/25/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €73.00 ($74.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/13/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($63.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.30 ($65.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/11/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($67.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($63.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 2.8 %

EPA:BNP traded down €1.37 ($1.40) on Monday, reaching €47.66 ($48.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.