Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 30,456 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,370,000 after acquiring an additional 229,381 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $700.76 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $646.68 and its 200 day moving average is $680.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.