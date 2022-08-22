Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Fiserv worth $66,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.25 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

