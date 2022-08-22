Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

UNP opened at $238.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.