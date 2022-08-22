Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $36.53 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,295,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,527,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 44,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ares Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

ARCC opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.