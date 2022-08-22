Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 130,210 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 651.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,210 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $84,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Equinix by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 304,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Equinix by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $696.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.90. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

