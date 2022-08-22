Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,305,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,172 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $31,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

