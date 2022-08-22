Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 13,800 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $46,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.