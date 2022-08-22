Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,264,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,424,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.57% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

ORCC opened at $13.46 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.