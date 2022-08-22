Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,264,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,424,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.57% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ORCC opened at $13.46 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
