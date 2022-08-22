Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $499.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average of $451.35. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $502.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

