Boson Protocol Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and $3.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

