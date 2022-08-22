Bottos Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bottos has a market capitalization of $294,570.99 and $22,797.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.