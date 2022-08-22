Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $224.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

