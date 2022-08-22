Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $465.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

