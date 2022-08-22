Broadleaf Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.